Miss India Grand Finale 2022: Know when & where to watch the crowning ceremony on television

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MISSINDIAORG Miss India Grand Finale 2022

Miss India Grand Finale is all set to premiere on your television screens. You will be able to witness the crowning of Miss India World 2022 in the comforts of your home. The grand finale of the beauty pageant took place on July 3 in Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. The event was graced by the who's who of the industry including Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, Abhishek Sharma and Anu Ahuja. Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj were a part of the jury panel.

When to watch Miss India Grand Finale 2022?

The grand finale will air on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 12 noon and 5 pm in the evening.

Where to watch Miss India Grand Finale 2022?

The show will premiere on Colors HD TV Channel. Reigning Queen Manasa Varanasi Miss World India 2021, TOP 13 Miss World 2021 and Femina Miss India 2020 will crown their successors.

List of top 10

Sailikhita Yalamanchili

Sifat Sehgal

Savvy Rai

Amisha Thakur

Disha Patil

List of top 5

Gargee Nandy

Pragnya Ayyagari

Runners up

1st Runner-Up Rubal Shekhawat

2nd Runner-Up Shinata Chauhan

Winner

Sini Shetty from Karnataka was announced the winner of the coveted Miss India World 2022 title.

The extensive scouting drive and subsequent interview rounds culminated with the shortlisted selection of 31 state winners, a note from the organisers stated. "These shortlisted finalists arrived in Mumbai and underwent rigorous training and grooming sessions, mentored by the best in the industry, to compete for the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022."

Also read: Sushmita Sen shares ethereal pic clicked by daughter Alisah; fans ask 'where is Lalit Modi?'

The star-studded evening was hosted by Maniesh Paul.

Also read: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and Madalsa Sharma share pics with Ranbir Kapoor from set, see here