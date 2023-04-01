Saturday, April 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. MasterChef India winner: Assam’s Nayanjyoti Saikia lifts trophy; takes home Rs 25 lakh

MasterChef India winner: Assam’s Nayanjyoti Saikia lifts trophy; takes home Rs 25 lakh

Nayanjyoti Saikia from Assam bagged MasterChef India's winning trophy. He also took home a medal and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 01, 2023 11:22 IST
MasterChef India winner
Image Source : SONYTV MasterChef India winner

MasterChef India has come to its end after 13 weeks of entertaining viewers. And the winner is Nayanjyoti Saikia from Assam. After fighting their best throughout all the eliminations, 3 finalists - Suvarna Bagul from Maharashtra, along with Santa Sarmah and Nayanjyoti Saikia made it to the 'Ultimate Grand Finale' which was graced by the legendary Chef Sanjeev Kapoor along with Judges, Chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora. After passing through a series of challenges, Nayanjyoti took home the MasterChef India winner’s trophy, along with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Santa Sarmah was declared the first runner-up and Suvarna Bagul was announced the second runner-up. Both received a cheque of Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor joined MasterChef India's grand finale, where he judged the 3 finalists in the 'signature three-course meal challenge'. In the ultimate test, Nayanjyoti emerged the winner. He chose to present Tinsukia on a plate as a part of the challenge. For the same, he started with curried crab, an Assamese-style duck and ended with a mixed berry sorbet.

Nayanjyoti Saikia has an interesting story of participating in the reality show. Popular chef Vikas Khanna travelled thousands of kilometers to find an Assamese home cook and brought Nayanjyoti as a participant. The chef had seen him on Instagram and was impressed. So he paid him a visit to his home and sampled his cooking. He is just 26 and works in a tea garden with his father. He is a self-trained cook and his Instagram is loaded with his cooking masterpieces.

ALSO READ: Priyanka-Nick, Deepika-Ranveer, Aishwarya Rai & others dazzle at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed apologises for her fashion sense, says 'you guys will see a changed Uorfi' | fans REACT

 

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Related Tv News

Latest News