MasterChef India winner: Assam’s Nayanjyoti Saikia lifts trophy; takes home Rs 25 lakh

MasterChef India has come to its end after 13 weeks of entertaining viewers. And the winner is Nayanjyoti Saikia from Assam. After fighting their best throughout all the eliminations, 3 finalists - Suvarna Bagul from Maharashtra, along with Santa Sarmah and Nayanjyoti Saikia made it to the 'Ultimate Grand Finale' which was graced by the legendary Chef Sanjeev Kapoor along with Judges, Chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora. After passing through a series of challenges, Nayanjyoti took home the MasterChef India winner’s trophy, along with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Santa Sarmah was declared the first runner-up and Suvarna Bagul was announced the second runner-up. Both received a cheque of Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor joined MasterChef India's grand finale, where he judged the 3 finalists in the 'signature three-course meal challenge'. In the ultimate test, Nayanjyoti emerged the winner. He chose to present Tinsukia on a plate as a part of the challenge. For the same, he started with curried crab, an Assamese-style duck and ended with a mixed berry sorbet.

Nayanjyoti Saikia has an interesting story of participating in the reality show. Popular chef Vikas Khanna travelled thousands of kilometers to find an Assamese home cook and brought Nayanjyoti as a participant. The chef had seen him on Instagram and was impressed. So he paid him a visit to his home and sampled his cooking. He is just 26 and works in a tea garden with his father. He is a self-trained cook and his Instagram is loaded with his cooking masterpieces.

