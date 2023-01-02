MasterChef India Season 7: When & where to watch Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar's cooking reality show

Follow us on Image Source : SONY TV MasterChef India Season 7 poster featuring Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora

MasterChef India is India's most beloved cooking reality show, and now season 7 is on its way to bring the best of culinary delights to the silver screen yet again. This season will see aspiring home cooks from across the country come together to put their culinary skills to the test before some of the best chefs in the country, Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora, who served as the judges on the latest season. And it seems that the trio is already clear about what they are looking forward to in the new season.

The official page of Sony TV shared a new promo of the show mentioning all the streaming details. The video was captioned as, "Aaj se, Mon-Fri raat 9 baje, #MasterChefIndia mein, humaare judges Chef Garim Arora, Chef Ranvir Brar aur Chef Vikas Khanna karne wale hain India ke next #MasterChef ki khoj, jo hoga change maker aur jiske haathon ka zaayka chhuyega logon ki rooh! Dekhiye #MasterChefIndia sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur #SonyLIV par. #MasterChefIndiaOnSonyEntertainmentTelevision #MasterChefIndiaOnSonyLIV @vikaskhannagroup @ranveer.brar @arorgarima"

MasterChef India Season 7: Important Dates and Timings

Show starts on - 2nd January 2023

Show Timing - Mon-Fri at 9:00 PM

Repeat Telecast - Mon-Fri at 7:30 AM, 1:00 PM, 3:30 PM, 11:30 PM

Platform - Sony TV & Sony LIV

A number of chefs were auditioned from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. Chef Table’s fame, Garima Arora will become the first-ever female chef to be a judge on MasterChef India. The previous season of the popular cooking reality show was won by Abhinas Nayak.

MasterChef India Season 7 will premiere on January 2, tonight, at 9 PM, on SonyLIV and Sony Television.

Also Read: Shark Tank India season 2: Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal & Vineeta Singh lash out at pitchers as they change game

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Tina-Shalin's cozy moments during MC Stan's concert offend netizens; fans slam 'ShaTina'

Latest Entertainment News