Mallika Sherawat flirts with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar, video viral | WATCH

The first Weekend Ka Vaar of the reality show Bigg Boss 18 is going to be a blast because this time many Bollywood and TV actors are coming to the show to make a mark. Mallika Sherawat, who plays Chanda in Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, will also be seen setting the Bigg Boss 18 stage on fire. The 18th season of Bigg Boss, which started on October 6, is making a lot of headlines in just a week. So far, there has been a tussle between many contestants in the show. Salman Khan will be seen scolding many contestants in the first Weekend Ka Vaar. However, some fun twists are also going to come amid the heated atmosphere.

Mallika flirts with Salman Khan

Bollywood beauty Mallika Sherawat is coming to the Bigg Boss house to entertain the audience. She came to the show to promote her latest movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Its latest promo has come out. In the video, it can be seen that Mallika starts flirting with the most eligible bachelor Salman Khan as soon as she comes on the stage of Bigg Boss and insists on looking into his eyes.

Mallika kisses Salman

Mallika says that if he looks into her eyes, there will be fire. The actor starts smiling and blushing after listening to Mallika. She also says that Salman Khan is in her eyes and heart. The actress danced with Salman and also kissed him on the cheek. This episode will be telecast today i.e. on Sunday.

Watch the video here:

These stars will also make an appearance

Not just Mallika Sherawat, but lead stars of Vicky Vidya's 'Woh Wala Video' Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri will also be coming to the Bigg Boss house. Apart from this, Laughter Chef stars Bharti Singh, Krishna Abhishek and Sunil Lahri will also add the tadka of comedy on Sunday. After watching the latest promo, it won't be wrong to say that the first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 18 is going to be really explosive.

