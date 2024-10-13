Jigra Controversy Explained: Why are Karan Johar and Divya Khossla sharing cryptic posts?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jigra Controversy Explained: Know everything here

Alia Bhatt's film Jigra has hit the theatres on last Friday. The film is clashing with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. However, amid new releases, a war of words has intensified between filmmaker and actors Divya Khosla and Karan Johar. It all started with Divya calling the Jigra collection fake. Later Jigra producer Karan Johar also took to his Instagram story to call such posts insignificant. However, an interesting fact about this social media war is that neither of the parties have taken each other's name, they are just sharing cryptic posts on Instagram stories.

Divya and Karan's war of words

Recently, Divya shared a picture of an empty cinema hall on Instagram and called the collection of Alia's film false. After this, Karan Johar shared a story on his official Instagram account. In this, he said without naming anyone that keeping quiet is the best answer for fools. Shortly after this post of Karan, Divya also made a cryptic post. Without naming anyone, she wrote, "The truth provokes fools." In another story, she wrote, "When shamelessly others' things are stolen and claimed, then one has to escape by keeping quiet. Such people have no voice, no backbone."

Why is Divya upset from the makers of Jigra?

Let us tell you that Saavi was released in May this year, in which Divya Khosla was seen in the lead role. Its story was also based on a jailbreak theme, where a wife goes through all to get her husband out of prison. The story of the recently released Jigra is also based on the Jailbreak theme. However, both films are very different from each other in terms of their story. Ever since the trailer of the film was released, Divya's PR team has been accusing Savi of changing the script and releasing it as Jigra.

Jigra collection

Talking about the box office collection of Jigra, the film has not done anything special in two days. On Friday, the film collected Rs 4 crore 55 lakhs. On the second day, the film earned Rs 6 crore 55 lakhs. The film has done a total business of only Rs 11 crore 10 lakhs in two days.

