Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Game Changer' gets new release date | Deets Inside

South superstar Ram Charan's upcoming film 'Game Changer' is one of the most awaited films of this year. The RRR actor has joined hands with director S Shankar for this much-awaited film. The audience is eagerly waiting to see Ram Charan and Kiara Advani together on the big screen once again after Vinaya Vidheya Rama. It was revealed that the film would not be released on time and its release date was postponed. Now the makers have officially announced the new release date of the film.

Game Changer gets a new release date

The shooting of this film directed by filmmaker S Shankar started in 2021. However, the project was delayed several times due to various technical reasons, leaving the fans disappointed. However, after a very long wait, 'Game Changer' has finally got a release date. Earlier it was reported that the film starring Ram Charan has been postponed till 2025. At the same time, now the date has also been revealed.

Ram Charan announced the release date of 'Game Changer' with a special post on his official social media handle on the special occasion of Dussehra. The actor wrote in his post, 'Happy Dussehra to all of you... See you in theaters on January 10.' Along with this, the makers have also released a new poster of Ram Charan from the film. Ram Charan is seen in a strong style in the poster.

The reason behind the delay

According to reports, director Shankar has recently started the post-production work of the film, now he is not happy with some scenes. It has been claimed that the filmmakers are now preparing to reshoot some parts of the film, which will be completed in a brief schedule. For this reason, the release date of this film has been postponed. Earlier the film was set to release on December 20, 2024.

Cast and Makers

Directed by Shankar, 'Game Changer' is a political thriller, written by Karthik Subbaraj. The film stars Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles. Charan is reported to be playing the role of an IAS officer. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, 'Game Changer' has music by Thaman, cinematography by Tiru and editing by Shameer Muhammed.