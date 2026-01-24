Mahavatar Narasimha TV premiere: When and where to watch the animated blockbuster Mahavatar Narasimha is ready for its world television premiere. Here’s when and where to watch the blockbuster animated mythological film on Sony MAX.

New Delhi:

The blockbuster animated film Mahavatar Narasimha is all set for its world television premiere this Saturday, January 24, 2026. Those who missed this mythological epic in theatres or on OTT will now get a chance to watch it on their television.

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the action epic Mahavatar Narasimha follows the story of Hiranyakashyap, a demon who challenges Lord Vishnu, proclaiming himself a god. However, his son Prahlad remains devoted to Vishnu. The plot continues as Lord Vishnu takes on Mahavatar Narasimha to defeat the demon. Find out where you can watch this film on your TV devices.

When and where to watch Mahavatar Narasimha on TV

Viewers can watch Mahavatar Narasimha on Sony MAX on January 24, 2026, from 8 PM onwards. Sharing the announcement, Sony TV's official Instagram account wrote, "When faith is pushed to the edge, the ultimate protector doesn't just arrive, he roars! Maharakshak ki dahaad ab goonjegi TV par, pehli baar! World Television Premiere Mahavatar Narasimha Saturday, 24th January, 8 PM Sirf Sony MAX par (sic)."

Mahavatar Narasimha: Budget, box office collection and OTT platform

The animated film Mahavatar Narasimha, released in July 2025, stormed the box office both domestically and worldwide. The movie’s budget is reportedly estimated between Rs 10 crore and Rs 15 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 250.29 crore in India and collected Rs 325.74 crore at the worldwide box office.

Notably, the film was one of the year's biggest hits before arriving on OTT giant platform Netflix in September 2025. For the unversed, Mahavatar Narsimha is produced by Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films. It also marks the first instalment in the seven-part animated saga of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe (MCU).

