Border 2 Day 1 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer opens big, beats Dhurandhar on opening day Border 2 has opened on a strong note at the box office. Sunny Deol’s war drama collected Rs 30 crore on Day 1, beating Dhurandhar’s opening numbers.

New Delhi:

The much-anticipated war drama Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, hit the big screens on Friday, January 23, 2026, during India's Republic Day week. The spiritual sequel to the 1997 film Border, Anurag Singh's directorial opened strongly at the box office, earning double-digit figures on its first day.

Featuring a stellar cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, the film also surpassed the Day 1 collection of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. For the unversed, Aditya Dhar’s film earned Rs 28 crore on its opening day. Read on to find out how much Border 2 minted on Day 1.

Border 2 Day 1 box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 collected Rs 30 crore on its first day at the box office. The Bollywood film witnessed an overall 32.10% Hindi occupancy on Friday, January 23, 2026.

However, the film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. In terms of occupancy rates, Sunny Deol's starrer recorded the highest occupancy of 48.06% in the night shows, followed by 34.55% in evening shows, 26.33% in the afternoon and 19.46% in the morning shows.

Talking about region-wise occupancy rates, Border 2 recorded its highest Hindi-language occupancy of 52% in Jaipur, followed by 49.75% in Chennai, 47% in Kolkata, and 42% in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Watch Border 2 trailer below:

Border 2 plot and cast

For the unversed, the war drama film, Border 2, follows the story of Indian soldiers fighting for the nation during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Besides lead actors Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, the film also features Sonam Bajwa, Medha Singh, Mona Singh, Paramvir Singh Cheema and others in key roles.

Also Read: Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol carries the film, but the sequel struggles to match the original