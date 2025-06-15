Kushal Tandon, actor, confirms breakup with Shivangi Joshi on Instagram, deletes post later TV actor Kushal Tandon confirmed his breakup with Barsatein co-star Shivangi Joshi via Instagram story. But he later deleted it. Have a look at the now-deleted post here.

Television actor Kushal Tandon's recent social media activity has created a stir on the internet. The actor took to his official Instagram handle and confirmed that his co-star Shivangi Joshi is no longer together. In the Instagram story, he also revealed that they had parted ways a few months ago. Though Kushal deleted the story, it went viral on social media platforms.

Kushal Tandon confirms breakup

For those who don't know, the duo started dating each other from the days of their last show together, ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’. In the Instagram story, Kushal wrote, "To all those people whom I love...I want to tell you all that Shivangi and I are no longer together. It has been 5 months since our breakup."

Check the now-deleted post below:

(Image Source : SOCIAL)Screengrab of Kushal Tandon's Instagram story

Kushal’s confirmation came at a time when fans were already speculating about their relationship status. The fact that both had unfollowed each other on Instagram only added fuel to the fire. Some fans even claimed that Shivangi might have blocked Kushal, as her likes were no longer visible on any of his posts. However, on the other hand, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi hasn't reacted to this yet.

On the work front

Talking about their work fronts, Kushal Tandon was last seen in 'Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka' alongside Shivangi Joshi and Prarthana Mondal in the lead roles. On the other hand, Shivangi was last seen in the soap opera 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' alongside Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in key roles. She will be next seen in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 4' co-starring Harshad Chopda in the lead roles.

