Rishab Shetty and crew escape unhurt after boat capsizes during 'Kantara: Chapter 1' shoot

Filmmaker Rishab Shetty's Kannada-language action thriller 'Kantara: Chapter 1' has been in the news lately, but not for good reasons. Another major accident was narrowly averted during the shooting of the much-awaited Kannada film 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. For the unversed, ever since the filming of Rishab Shetty's starrer began, the production has faced a series of unfortunate incidents. So far, three individuals associated with the film have lost their lives. Now, yet another incident has come to light from the film set.

The prequel of the 2020 hit film 'Kantara', titled 'Kantara: Chapter 1', is slated for its theatrical release on October 2, 2025, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The shooting of this action thriller is its full swing, but the crew has experienced a series of mishaps that have left fans concerned. In the latest incident, Rishab Shetty had a close encounter with danger when the boat he was on capsized during the shooting.

The boat capsizes during filming

For those who don't know, a boat carrying approximately 30 other crew members overturned during a shoot at the Mani reservoir in the Masti Katte area of Shivamogga district. Fortunately, everyone on board, including Shetty, escaped unhurt. According to reports, the incident occurred in a shallow part of the reservoir, controlling what could have been a serious tragedy.

However, it is believed that cameras and other filming equipment were submerged in the water. The Thirthahalli police, who arrived at the scene, confirmed that all individuals on the boat managed to escape safely. An investigation is underway.

Three deaths were reported during production

Recently, renowned actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Niju, who was a part of the 'Kantara: Chapter 1' cast, passed away after complaining of chest pain on the set. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but sadly succumbed to a heart attack. His death marked the third fatality connected to the film’s production.

Earlier in May, actor and comedian Rakesh Poojari, also involved in the project, died after suffering a cardiac arrest while attending a wedding. Additionally, a 32-year-old junior artist, MF Kapil, tragically drowned in the Souparnika River while working on a film in Karnataka. Following Kapil’s death, the shoot was temporarily halted.

