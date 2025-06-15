Vijay Sethupathi's starrer 'Ace' on OTT: Know where to watch this romantic crime comedy film Tamil actors Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth starrer 'Ace' is now streaming on the OTT platform. Read further to know when and where you can watch this romantic crime comedy film online.

New Delhi:

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth starrer 'Ace', which was released on May 23, 2025, in theatres, has recently hit the digital screens. Written and directed by P. Aarumugakumar, the romantic crime comedy film features Husari Aqil, BS Avinash, Yogi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead roles.

The Tamil-language film revolves around the story of a man who wants to about to start a new life in a foreign country and gets involved in a daring heist, which makes his life upside down, sending him into a criminal underworld. Those who couldn't watch this film in theatres can now watch it on their digital screens. According to the available information, this Tamil language film hit the OTT screens on June 14, 2025.

Where to watch Ace online?

Taking to the X handle, the Maharaja actor Vijay Sethupathi revealed the details about the streaming platform. The caption of the post reads, "High stakes, Higher thrills! Watch #Ace streaming now on @Primevideoin!"

Have a look at the post below:

Ace movie box office collection

Talking about its box office collection, the crime thriller film earned a total of Rs 2.66 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Critics have given this film a total of 7.5 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

On the work front, renowned actor Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Nithilan Saminathan's directorial 'Maharaja' alongside Anurag Kashyap and Mamta Mohandas in the lead roles. He will be next seen in Kishor Pandurang Belekar's comedy film 'Gandhi Talks' alongside Aditi Rao Hydari and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Rukmini Vasanth was last seen in Narthan's 'Bhairathi Ranagal', co-starring Shivarajkumar and Rahul Bose in key roles. She will be next seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'Kingdom' alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles.

