KumKum Bhagya: Has Shabir Ahluwalia aka Abhi quit Ekta Kapoor's show? Find out

Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap 'KumKum Bhagya' starring Shabir Ahluwalia (Abhishek) and Sriti Jha (Pragya) has been going on successfully for over years now. They are the heart of the show and fans love to watch their sizzling chemistry. Well, the two of them have been missing for over months now. The fans of 'AbhiGya' have been eagerly waiting for them to come back but now it seems that it won't happen. According to the latest report, actor Shabir has bid the show goodbye and put down his papers. For those unversed, the last time Abhi and Pragya were seen together was before the accident sequence after which the two of them slip into a coma.

The news of Shabir's exit was shared by Hindustan Times. It read, "Shabir and Ekta (Kapoor, producer of the daily soap) are friends and remain cordial. Everything was done without any hassle. However, the network doesn’t intend to officially talk about their exit." Well, the exact reason behind his exit is still unknown but the buzz states that the makers are currently focussing on the new generation of characters.

Not only this but it is also being said that the actor is in talks for another show on another channel. The portal states that the show will be helmed by producer Yash Patnaik and will begin from March-end. The report added, "Shabbir is almost finalised. He hasn’t signed the dotted line but has given his verbal confirmation."

Whether Sriti has the same panning of quitting or not, only time will tell!

The actress was recently absent during the 'Rishton Ka Tyohaar' event. Shabir got emotional and said that he feels incomplete without her. The actor during the award show said, "I feel incomplete without my co-star Sriti today. This is the first time in 8 years that I am attending Zee Rishtey Awards without her. Abhi will always be incomplete without Pragya. And to join this celebration I will try to connect with her via a video call, lets see if she answers."

Previously, when the actors went missing, fans showed their outrage on Twitter:

Speaking about the show, the current track revolves around the lives of Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar) and Rhea's (Pooja Banerjee). It started to air in the year 2014 and both Shabir and Sriti have been part of the same since the beginning.

