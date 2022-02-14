Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KATRINAKAIF Vicky Kaushal kisses Katrina Kaif in her romantic Valentine's Day post: You make difficult moments better

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town and the two of them proved it right once again. Taking to Instagram on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2022, the actress shared a mushy post for her husband along with a number of romantic pictures. In the same, the duo can be seen so full of love as they share a warm hug. Not only this but in one of the photos Vicky can be seen planting a kiss on Katrina's forehead and leaving all of us go 'awww..' Alongside the same, Katrina wrote in the caption, "We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters."

The clicks show Katrina wearing a thick back jacket while Vicky is in his white sweater. A picture caught Katrina with her hands in Vicky's pant pockets. For those unversed, VicKat, ever since their wedding have been quite busy with their back-to-back projects and stayed away from each other. Don't forget to have a look at their post:

The lovebirds were spotted at Mumbai airport at midnight. Several pictures and videos doing the rounds on the internet showed the couple walking hand-in-hand. Vicky was dressed in a white tee which he teamed with a black jacket and denim trousers, while Katrina looked uber cool in an all-denim outfit. Both were also seen wearing masks.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Vicky and Katrina spotted at the airport

Reportedly, Katrina and Vicky, who got married in December 2021, were in London before arriving at the bay today.

On the work front, Katrina's last project was Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' co-starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Her upcoming film is the third Tiger film with Salman Khan. Vicky Kaushal's last screen outing was Sardar Udham.