Kumkum Bhagya’s final episode in September? Low TRPs may end Ektaa Kapoor’s longest-running show After ruling the small screen for over a decade, Kumkum Bhagya may go off-air on September 7. TRP drop and time slot change led to the decision.

New Delhi:

Daily soap queen Ektaa Kapoor has always entertained people with her TV shows. She has produced several hit shows for the TV world, which left no stone unturned in creating history on the small screen. This list also includes Zee TV's hit show 'Kumkum Bhagya', which started in the year 2014. This show entertained the audience a lot with every season.

While it all started with the pair of Pragya (Sriti Jha) and Abhishek (Shabir Ahluwalia), later the pair of Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar)-Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and RK (Abrar Qazi)-Poorvi (Rachi Sharma) won everyone's hearts. Now, the chemistry of Pranali Rathore and Namik Paul as the fourth-generation leads was also being liked. But reportedly Ektas Kapoor's 'Kumkum Bhagya' may come to an end after entertaining people for more than a decade.

Why Kumkum Bhagya is reportedly going off-air

It is being said that Zee TV's 'Kumkum Bhagya' last episode will be aired on September 7. Reportedly, the channel had given two options to Ektaa Kapoor, in which she had to either end the show or shift it to the 7 o'clock slot.

But the producer decided to bring the popular show to an end. Let us tell you that the TRP of 'Kumkum Bhagya' has been below average for some time. The rating of the show has fallen much more than in the last three seasons.

Fan reactions to Kumkum Bhagya going off-air

Fans are also reacting a lot to the news of the closure of TV's blockbuster show 'Kumkum Bhagya'. One user wrote, 'But why so? I like the new season.' Another user wrote, 'The channel is not even able to digest 1.3 TRP.'

Did you know? Mrunal Thakur started her career with this show

Let us tell you that actress Mrunal Thakur, who won everyone's hearts with Sita Ramam, started her acting career with Kumkum Bhagya. She played the role of Sriti Jha's younger sister, Bulbul Arora Khanna.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram reel crosses 1.9 billion views, breaks global record