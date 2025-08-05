Deepika Padukone’s Instagram reel crosses 1.9 billion views, breaks global record Deepika Padukone’s hotel reel just crossed 1.9 billion views on Instagram! Here’s how the Singham Again star made global social media history with one post.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is one of the most well-known figures in the entertainment sector. She regularly updates regarding her projects and personal life.

In July, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that Deepika Padukone will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026.

1.9 billion views: How one video made history

Talking about her digital presence, she has a strong following of 80M followers on Instagram, and recently, one of her Instagram reels has crossed 1.9 billion views, reportedly making it the most-watched reel on the platform globally. This event not only showcases her massive global fan following but also positions her as one of the most influential Indian celebrities in the digital space.

Watch the video below:

Singham Again actress Deepika Padukone, who gave birth to her daughter Dua in September 2024, is currently enjoying motherhood. She posted an Instagram reel, which was a part of a sponsored partnership with a hotel chain, that has crossed over 1.9 billion views. The video has over 1 million likes and thousands of comments as of August 5, 2025.

Despite being a property marketing video, the video's phenomenal reach surprised social media users. They reacted to the video and filled the comment section. One user wrote, "1.9B Views is no joke.. Queen for a reason." Another user added, "1.9 billion what !!?!?!?!?? First time I've seen billion views."

Deepika’s upcoming films: What’s next for the star?

Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again' alongside Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and others. In this film, she played the role of DCP Shakti Shetty.

She will be next seen in Atlee's action epic film 'AA22xA6' co-starring South superstar Allu Arjun. She is also a part of Akshat Ghildial and Mitesh Shah's comedy drama thriller film 'The Intern', where she can be seen opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

