'Pray for her': Shehnaaz Gill in hospital, Karan Veer Mehra shares touching video Shehnaaz Gill is currently hospitalised, as revealed by her brother and actor Karan Veer Mehra. Fans are sending heartfelt prayers for her recovery.

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer and actress Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame for her appearance in the Bigg Boss Season 13, is currently not well and has been hospitalised. The news of the actress's health was shared by her brother, Shehbaz Badesha, on Instagram on Monday.

Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, took to his Instagram and wished for her speedy recovery. He shared a screengrab from their video call where Bigg Boss 13 contestant can be seen lying on a hospital bed. He wrote, "get well soon," and added a red heart emoji.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB TAKEN FROM IG @BADESHASHEHBAZ)Shehbaz Badesha shares video call with hospitalised Shehnaaz Gill, sends heartfelt “get well soon” message on Instagram.

Karan Veer Mehra visits Shehnaaz in hospital

Moreover, renowned television actor Karan Veer Mehra also visited Shehnaaz in the hospital and urged fans for her speedy recovery. He shared a video clip on his Instagram stories on Monday, August 4, 2025, where he can be heard saying, "So what I need you guys is to pray really hard that this girl, with full energy, should get back as soon as possible."

On the other hand, Shehnaaz, who is known for her lively and charming personality, tries to cover her face with a smile despite being visibly unwell, and said, "Hasa rha hai mujhe."

What happened to Shehnaaz Gill?

It must be noted that the actual cause of Shehnaaz Gill's hospitalisation is not known yet.

Latest projects on Shehnaaz Gill’s work front

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill has featured in several films and music videos in her career so far. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2023 film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opposite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Gill was last seen in a special appearance in the song 'Sajna Ve Sajna' for Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'.

According to IMDb, she is a part of Amarjit Singh Saron's film 'Ikk Kudi', which also features Gurdev Dhaliwal and Nirmal Rishi. However, the details regarding its cast and release date are not known yet.

Also Read: Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya living separately? Here's what we know