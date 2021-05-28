Krushna Abhishek misses The Kapil Sharma Show, shares throwback video with 'Majnu Bhai'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRUSHNA30 Krushna Abhishek misses The Kapil Sharma Show

Amid the second wave of Covd19, everyone is struggling and trying to get through these hard times. people are yearning for something and put their minds off the problems at least for some time. In this situation, comedy shows and movies work as a relief. Among many shows that went off-air during the pandemic, one was The Kapil Sharma Show. Sapna aka Krushna Abhishek on Thursday left his fans excited as he revealed that he misses the show as much as the fans. The actor shared a throwback video from the comedy show and revealed that he hopes to get back soon.

The video showed Krushna Abhishek playing Jackie Shroff in the episode where 'Majnu Bhai' aka Anil Kapoor appeared as the guest. He wrote, "We all r crazy missing all the madness on the show can't wait all to get well and come bk soon to entertain all of u.. God heal the world." Tiger Shroff also dropped a comment on the post saying 'Outstanding.'

Host by Kapil Sharma, the comedy show went off air days before the comedian was blessed with his second child as he wanted to devote his time to his family. The show is expected to make a comeback with season 3. The show features Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh.

Going by the reports in Telly Chakkar, The Kapil Sharma Show will return to the small screen from July with a fresh pool of talent. Kapil had even posted in March on Instagram asking new writers and actors to become a part of the show.

Kapil said: "I am excited and happy to welcome new talent - actors and writers on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment."

The show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia. Nadeem Koreishi, CEO, SKTV said: "While Kapil Sharma and rest of the ensemble cast are household names in the country, we are trying every day to give the audience something new and exciting. This opportunity here for additional cast and team members has the same objective."