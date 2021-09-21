Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANA MAKBUL Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sana Makbul dating Vishal Aditya Singh? Actress finally breaks silence

The stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty welcomed a number of celebrities to Cape Town to overcome their fears. It also seems that this season cupid has struck the show as romance has been brewing between contestants Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh. We often witnessed host Rohit Shetty and other contestants teasing Sana and Vishal. Their chemistry has been making headlines and rumours of their link-ups have been doing the rounds.

Recently, actor Sana Makbul broke her silence on the ongoing buzz around her relationship status with Vishal. While talking to Hindustan Times, Sana revealed that they are both are good friends. "I don’t know how the dating rumour started, but because we’re good friends, it doesn’t really matter. Also, we’re pretty clear in our head (about our bond), so I don’t let it have an impact on us. We both are single. That’s why it’s not hampering us, because in our personal life, we don’t have a respective partner."

They both are often snapped together during public events and share pictures with each other on their social media platforms. Their freinds from the industry write, “Happy married life” in the comment section, further adding fuel to the fire.

Talking about the same Sana said, "They’re just trying to pull our leg. Jaise school aur college mein nahi hote friends, waise hi. They have a good sense of humour, and we also take it in a sporting spirit."

Earlier, a video in which Vishal quipped about marrying Sana went viral. When a videographer asked him, "Shaadi kab ho rahi hai?" Vishal smiled and replied, “Shaadi thodi hogi? Nikaah hogi. Ladki toh dekho, paagal ho kya yaar. The answer left Sana amazed. She could not stop blushing. When another photographer asked, “Yeh kab hua? (when did this happen?)”, Sana loudly said, "Even I am not aware of this."

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed trolled for leaving her pants unbuttoned, netizens say, 'Yeh kya style hai bhai'

Vishal Aditya Singh was a part of Bigg Boss season 13. He was earlier in a relationship with Madhurima Tuli.