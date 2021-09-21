Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed trolled for leaving her pants unbuttoned, netizens say, 'Yeh kya style hai bhai'

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH BBOTT fame Urfi Javed trolled for leaving her pants unbuttoned, netizens say, 'Yeh kya style hai'

Actress Urfi Javed, rose to fame after her participation in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT.' She was the first contestant who got eliminated from the show. Ever since Urfi has been continuously making headlines for her sartorial choices. Her dressing style has become a topic of discussion many times. Recently, she made head turns with her airport look. Her quirky and not so usual outfit grabbed the netizens attention. She was subjected to massive trolling on social media for her fashion sense.

The actress was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport where her unbuttoned checkered pants didn't go unnoticed. She paired it with a brown crop top and a yellow handbag.

Urfi Javed became one of the top trends on microblogging site Twitter as netizens dropped their reactions. On of the users wrote, "People r becoming more crazy now days , publicity ke liye kuch bhi." The other said, "Someone tell her Her botton is open."

This is not the first the actress received backlash, earlier also, she got slammed for 'inappropriate dressing' when she was seen wearing a violet coloured crop top that she had designed using a pair of socks. She paired it with light purple pants. Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, "Made the crop top from socks, cut my tee into half. Outfit ready."

The actress often shares DIY outfits on her Instagram. She stitches most of her outfits. Check them out here:

Her unusual sense of style usually goes viral on social media.