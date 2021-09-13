Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sana Makbul apologises to fans for disappointing them after eviction

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANA MAKBUL Sana Makbul apologises to fans for disappointing them after eviction

The latest contestant to get evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is Sana Makbul. The actress, who got ousted in the semi-finale week, was pitted against Varun Sood and Shweta Tiwari for the elimination task. After her elimination, Sana took to social media and thanked her fans for love and support. Sharing a photo of herself from the stunt location, Sana wrote "My decision to do this show, was totally worth it, Thank you all for the hatred ( if you have any against) The immense love you all have given me, your support means a lot i accept I speak less . But my words is value more. love you all."

Sana also apologised for disappointing them. A user wrote, "Sad Really Sad #SanaMakbul Evicted .. U deserved to be in finale #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #KKK11." Responding to this, she wrote, "Thank you, sorry to disappoint."

Another comment read: "Fighter & performance. 1st Fear Funda & eliminated. Quite unlucky though. KKK11 ki Preity Zinta (dimples): .. well played, commendable journey."

Meanwhile, the stunt-reality show has been ruling the hearts of its viewers ever since its first episode. Be it the stunts or Rohit Shetty's hosting prowess or celebrities performing dangerous stunts, each and every twist has made it one of the much-loved shows of the small screen. Sana and Abhinav Shukla were eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 this week. Now, the contestants, who will be seen fighting it out for the trophy are Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arjun Bijlani.