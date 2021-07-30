Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NIKKITAMBOLI Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli returns to Rohit Shetty's show post eviction | VIDEO

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been ruling the hearts of its fans ever since its premiere. The stunt-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty welcomed a number of celebrities to Cape Town to overcome their fears. However, in the race, Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli got evicted in the first week itself. It all happened when she aborted three stunts back to back. Not only this but she did not try the third one which was opposite Vishal Aditya Singh and this led to her elimination. Well now, she will be getting another chance to prove herself as the latest promo shows her walking back into the show.

The new promo was shared by not just Nikki but also the official Instagram handle of the channel. Nikki wrote, "And I’m finally back with a bang with lots of fun, laughter and entertainment. Are you guys ready? #KKK11 mein @nikki_tamboli dikhengi phir ek baar, par iss baar badhega attyachaar. Dekhiye Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11, har Sat-Sun, raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors par."

Colors TV shared the video and captioned it, "#KKK11 mein @nikki_tamboli dikhengi phir ek baar, par iss baar badhega attyachaar. Dekhiye Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11, har Sat-Sun, raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors par. #KKK11."

The video shows Rohit Shetty welcoming Nikki back on the show and pulls her leg. He asks her to perform a task by identifying an object placed inside an opaque box by touching it. She gets horrified thinking it to be of some animal and refuses to do the same. It is then when he takes her hand and pretend to eat it and leave the rest of the contestants ROFLing.

Previously, Nikki in an interview with Spotboye hinted about her return and said, "Bas itna batana chahungi har kisiko dusra mauka milta hai. There were 2-3 days that were extremely memorable for me and now when I have already said that everyone gets a second chance. So just wait for it."

Speaking about other participants, the list includes names of celebs like-- Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Varun Sood, Shweta Tripathi, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Mahekk Gill and Arjun Bijlani.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 began on 17th July 2021 and airs every Sat-Sun at 9:30 PM.