KBC16: Here's how Big B reacted when Kartik Aaryan shared about his first romantic scene in Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM PROMO Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs on TV on weekdays, Monday to Friday.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16's upcoming episode will feature the lead cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, gracing the hot seats and playing the game with the host Amitabh Bachchan. Several promos from the upcoming episode have been put on social media by its makers where the BB3 stars are seen sharing light-hearted banter and delightful moments with the legendary host. In one such promo, Kartik and Vidya are seen showcasing their playful side and also discussing their upcoming horror comedy flick.

See the promo:

''Kartik Aur Vidya hai taiyyar dhan aur sabka mann jeetne!'' SonyTV wrote along with the promo. Vidya Balan too shared a different promo of the special episode and wrote, ''Watch @kartikaaryan and me in Kaun Banega Crorepati with @amitabhbachchan on 18th October, 9PM only on @sonytvofficial''

Recently, the makers of BB3 unveiled the title track of the film, which is sung by three singers together. Popular Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh, international star Pitbull and Tum Hi Ho Bandhu fame Neeraj Shridhar have lent their voice to the latest track. Kartik Aaryan has danced amazingly on the voice of all three.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

In the third instalment of the horror comedy franchise, Kartik Aaryan will be seen reprising the role of Rooh Baba from the previous edition. On the other hand, Vidya Balan is reprising her 'Manjulika' avatar in the upcoming film. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Rajesh Sharma in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 1, 2024.

It will be clashing with Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer Singham Again. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also features Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone in important roles.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday to star in Sankaran Nair's biopic | Deets inside

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene drop romantic videos to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary | WATCH