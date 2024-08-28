KBC16: Contestant quits after he fails to answer THIS Rs 25 lakh question on a book based on Mahatma Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM YOUTUBE VIDEO Screengrabs from Kaun Banega Crorepati 16's episode No 12

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 began with the rollover contestant named Paras Mani Singh, who hails from Bihar's Muzaffarpur. He is an auto-rickshaw driver, whose life has been full of hardships and despite being a graduate of BA Honours, he is still earning his livelihood with his taxi vehicle. In the previous episode, he had already won Rs 80,000 and began his KBC journey with the 9th question for Rs 1,60,000.

After answering the 10th question correctly, he played 'Super Sandook' and managed to earn Rs 70,000 but he decided to let go of the amount and revive his 'Audience Poll' lifeline. He managed to win Rs 12,50,000 and attempt the 13th question for Rs 25 lakh, following which he decided to quit the show. So, what was the question, Paras Mani couldn't answer and move ahead in the game?

Question for Rs 25 lakh

Big B asked Paras Mani the 13th question for Rs 25 lakh, which was, ''Which of these authors wrote a book titled 'Mahatma Gandhi' in 1924 without having met Gandhiji?'' The options were - A: Ivan Bunin, B: George Orwell, C: Thomas Mann and D: Romain Rolland.

After hearing the question, Paras Mani said that apart from Mahatma Gandhi, he had never heard of any of these names. He decided to use his 'Video Call A Friend' lifeline but it was of no use, following which he quit the show.

Correct answer

Before leaving the hot seat, Big B asked him to guess an option among these to find out the correct one. Paras Mani chose C: Thomas Mann but the correct option was D: Romain Rolland. The contestant took home Rs 12.5 lakh and the episode continued with the 'Fastest Finger First' round.

