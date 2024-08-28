After Stree 2, Sunil Kumar aka 'Sarkata' to haunt Bigg Boss 18? Here's what the actor said

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI/INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 18 is expected to commence in October-November this year.

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has become one of the highest grossers of 2024. The film is currently the top choice among moviegoers not only for its good storyline but also for the excellent performances of its lead cast. One such performance is of the actor, who portrayed 'Sarkata', the lead antagonist, in Stree 2. The character was played by Sunil Kumar, who is now making headlines over his participation in the upcoming season of Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss 18. In a recent interview, Sunil aka 'Sarkata' opened up about being approached for the reality show.

Will Sunil Kumar participate in Bigg Boss 18?

In a talk with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke about his interest in working in films and reality shows like Bigg Boss and said, ''Bigg Boss se call aayi hai abhi mujhe, October mein bol rahe hai Bigg Boss ke liye. Mai Bigg Boss ke liye abhi samay de raha hu kyuki mai police mein kaam karta hu na toh chutti ke liye problem hota hai thoda. Chutti ke liye puchna padta hai vaise humare jo police ke sports afsar hai na toh vo mujhe support karte hai agar movie ke liye, ad ke liye ya wrestling ke liye kahi bhi jaana ho mujhe support karte hai, chutti ke liye kabhi mana nahi karte.''

However, Sunil didn't make any official confirmation about his participation in the reality show but it will be interesting to see and know more about his personality through Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, Stree 2 is performing exceptionally well at the box office and has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark recently. The film is set to break Yash's KGF Chapter 2 and several other major box office records. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in supporting roles. The film also features special appearances from Tamannaah Bhatia, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan.

