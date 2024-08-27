KBC16: Contestant fails to answer THIS Rs 12.5 lakh question based on country's name

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Kaun Banega Crorepati airs Monday to Friday.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is one of the most popular game shows on Indian television. The latest episode of KBC16 witnessed a new section post 'Fastest Finger First' round, named 'Jaldi 5', where the top two winners of the former round compete to take the hot seat after correctly answering five questions first. Alka Singh from Barelli, Uttar Pradesh became the first-ever winner of the 'Jaldi 5' round on Monday's episode. She works as the Branch Manager at the Indian Post Office. She played splendidly till the 11th question worth Rs 6,40,000, however, it was the 12th question which she failed to answer and came down to just Rs 3,20,000.

The question for Rs 12.5 lakh was, ''Which of these countries is not named after a person?'' The options were - A: Mauritius, B: Barbados, C: Philippines, D: Kiribati.

Alka used her Double Dip lifeline, where she can give two answers to the question and if either one is correct, she will win the prize money. Firstly she locks D: Kiribati, which the host says is incorrect. Her second answer was A: Mauritius, which was also wrong. The right answer to the question was B: Barbados.

The contestant's 'bindaas' nature on the show was also one of the highlights of the episode. During the question of Rs 12.5 lakh, she tried to ask Big B for help and the actor in return gave her a 'thenga'.

Post Alka's exit, the 'Fastest Finger First' and 'Jaldi 5' rounds began again and a contestant named Paras Mani joined the host on the hot seat. During his interaction with Big B, he revealed that he is an auto driver, despite being a graduate of BA Honours. He will be the rollover contestant in tonight's episode.