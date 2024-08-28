Stree 2 eyes Rs 500 cr mark milestone, list of major records shattered by Shraddha Kapoor-starrer so far

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Stree 2 was released in cinemas alongside Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.

Stree 2 Box Office Records: Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, the horror comedy is creating new box office recrods with each day passing by. The film recently entered the prestigious Rs 400 crore club and is all set to breach the Rs 500 crore mark. Since the film's worldwide release on August 15, Stree 2 has registered many records in its name. We have listed down some of the major records of Stree 2 so far.

Major records of Stree 2

Rs 200 crore club - The horror comedy took just four days to enter the Rs 200 crore club, which is the fastest for a film of this genre. Overall, it stands at fourth spot after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Second Sunday - Stree 2 is currently at the top of the table in this feat as the film minted Rs 40.75 crore on its second Sunday, beating films like Gadar 2, Baahubali 2 (Hindi), Jawan and Animal.

Second Monday - The Amar Kaushik directorial collected Rs 20.20 crore on its second Monday, surpassing the record earlier hold by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.

Collections after 11 days - Stree 2 is at the second spot in this category, just behind Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. After 11 days of its theatrical release, the film minted Rs 401.65 crore, leaving behind Animal, Gadar 2 and Pathaan.

Fastest Rs 300 crore - Stree 2 became the fifth fastest Rs 300 crore film, only behind Jawan, Pathaan, Animal and Gadar 2. It took just nine days for Stree 2 to enter the coveted Rs 300 crore club.

Highest-grossing Bollywood film - With record-smashing collections each day, Stree 2 has now become the highest-grosser Bollywood film of 2024, beating Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter.

Over 2 crore footfalls - After selling nearly 1 million tickets on its 12th day, Stree 2 has become only the second Indian movie of 2024 to sell over 2 crore tickets, only behind Kalki 2898 AD.

Also Read: After Stree 2, Sunil Kumar aka 'Sarkata' to haunt Bigg Boss 18? Here's what the actor said