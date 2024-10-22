KBC16: Amitabh Bachchan reveals how makers of Saudagar asked him to climb coconut tree | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, hosted by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the most loved TV shows in India. The shows air on weekdays on television at prime time featuring contestants from across India, looking to win big in lieu of correct answers asked by the host. Several promos are shared by its makers each day on their official social media handles. In one such video, Big B is seen recalling an incident from the time, he was shooting for Saudagar. While recalling the incident with the contestant on the Hot Seat, Big B shared that he was asked to climb a coconut tree on his own.

''Shuruwat mein humne ek film ki thi, jiska naam tha Saudagar. Usme hum bhi ye nariyal paani nikaalte the, rass nikaalte the, toh humse bola gaya ki aapko chadna padega. Toh humne kaha bhaiya humko nhi aata, kaise chadenge, ye toh bot mushkil hai. Ke nhi seekha denge aapko. Woh ese chamda baandhte hai peeth pe, woh ese jaata hai or ese hilaate jaate hai, upar chadte jaate hai,'' Amitabh Bachchan said.

Watch the promo:

Apart from this promo, another clip shared on Instagram by Sony TV showcased celebrity guests, Farah Khan and Boman Irani, who will be featured on the show in a special episode.

The special episode will air on Friday, October 25. ''Jab Farah aur Boman ho saath toh KBC par comedy se bhari raat pakki hai! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 25th October raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par,'' the makers wrote along with the promo. For the unversed, the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati began on August 12, with a new segment called 'Super Sawaal'.

