KBC 13: Contestant's funny questions about Taapsee Pannu left Amitabh Bachchan embarrassed, actress reacts

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has found a new fan in Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's contestant Sahil Ahirwal. Professing his crush and love for her, the KBC 13 contestant had put Big B in a spot with questions about the actress. From her favourite food to Bachchan and Pannu's films Pink and Badla, Sahil had many funny and intriguing queries. After the promo was shared by Sony TV on social media, the actress responded to the questions on Twitter.

“Sahil mujhe chole bhature sabse zyada pasand hai, kabhi miloge toh zaroor saath khayenge! Filhaal 7 crore tak pohochne ke liye bohot mubarakbaad (Sahil I love Chole Bhature the most, will definitely eat together if we ever meet! Many congratulations for reaching Rs 7 crore question at present),” Taapsee tweeted.

In the promo video, Sahil can be seen calling Taapsee his ‘crush’ and ‘love’. He then asks host Bachchan, “Sir, aap toh andar ki baat jaante honge, aapne to saath mei movies kari hain. Unhe khaane mein vaise kya pasand hai? (since you have worked with her in the films, you must be knowing the inside scoop. What is her favourite food).”

The actor said while he doesn't know Taapsee’s favourite food, he for sure knows that the actress loves to eat. Sahil did not lose hope and further asked him "what kind of food". An embarrassed Amitabh laughs it off saying it is Sahil who is sitting on the hot seat and not the other way around.

The contestant also had questions about Pink and Badla. “Jab sir aapko phasana hi tha toh aapne Pink mein bachaya kyun tha Taapsee ma’am ko (Sir, why did you save Taapsee Ma'am in Pink when you had to trap her Badla)?” he asked.

Not sure how to answer this, Bachchan have a hearty laugh saying Sahil is incredible.

Meanwhile, Bollywood singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan are set to appear as special guests on the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' this Friday (October 22). They will be seen not only playing the game, but also sharing personal anecdotes and cherished moments from their time in the industry. Big B will be seen laying down a rule for the guests requiring them to sing a song whenever they complete a 'padav'.

Amping up the entertainment quotient of the show, Sonu Nigam and Shaan will also be seen playing 'antakshari' with Amitabh Bachchan and singing ghazals as well.