KBC 13: Big B reveals to Sourav Ganguly how he sang National Anthem before India-Pak WC match

The 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' will see cricket legends Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag as the special guests. Both the ex-cricketers take the hotseat and play the game with host Amitabh Bachchan. During the show, Sourav Ganguly requested Amitabh to switch roles and sit on the hotseat and answer some of the questions.

During the question-answer round based on pictures and while doing so they shared fun and interesting anecdotes making the segment interactive.

One of the pictures showcased was of Amitabh wearing a cricket outfit. The megastar then reveals the story behind the image that was clicked at Eden Garden during a match between the Bombay Film Industry and the Bengal Film Industry. He then mentions that he gets a lot of positivity from the people of Bengal and even requests his peers from the film industry to visit the state and interact with the people there.

Further in the show, Sourav Ganguly also thanked Amitabh for singing the national anthem during the India vs Pakistan World Cup match, to which Amitabh said that it was one of the most unbelievable moments for him in his career and he was overwhelmed to see the excitement of thousands present there who sang the anthem in one go.

'KBC 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will air on Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.