Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Mirabai Chanu makes Amitabh Bachchan perform Manipuri folk dance

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: One of the popular quiz shows, hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, saw Commonwealth Games Gold medalists Mirabai Chanu and Nikhat Zareen take the hot seat. The girls played excellently and reached to Rs 25 lakhs mark. Apart from the question and answer session, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu requested the megastar to perform the Manipuri folk dance Thabal Chongba along with her.

During the game, Big B asked them a question about the traditional dance performances at the Yaoshang Festival(a five-day festival celebrated during spring) in Manipur and Chanu being from the same state was aware of the answer and she chose the correct option that is Thabal Chongba.

Later, she taught him the dance steps to perform along with her and Nikhat. She asked Bachchan: "There is a small request if you could join me on stage to perform a few steps."

The megastar also enquired the ace sports personalities about the strict diet regime that they follow while training and to this Mirabai told him that she loves pizza. "I am so fond of pizza but have to avoid it." Nikhat said that she is a big foodie and she often misses Hyderabadi biryani.

Furthermore, Zareen requested Big B to deliver the famous dialogue, 'Rishtey mein to hum tumhare baap lagte hai' from his 1988 movie 'Shahenshah' in Hyderabadi. She mentioned, "Please say the iconic dialogue, 'Rishtey mein to hum tumhare baap lagte hai' in Hyderabadi'

Bachchan laughed and replied: "You requested me to do something wrong as I am not your father firstly and I don't know this language but If you say, I will follow you."

Well, the fun did not stop here, Mirabai Chanu too wanted Big B to recreate his iconic 'Vijay Dinanath Chauhan' monologue from his film Agneepath. He enacted his character of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, saying the line: "Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, baap ka naam Dinanath Chauhan, umar 36 saal, 9 mahina, 8 din aur ye 16 ghante chaalu hai'.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(With IANS inputs)

