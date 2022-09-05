Goodbye's new poster ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta is heartmelting

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RASHMIKA_MANDANNA Goodbye, new poster ft Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandana, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Abhishek Khan, Sahil Mehta and Payal Thapa

The new poster of Goodbye is all about family ties and candid moments with our family. Rashmika Mandanna, took to her Instagram handle to share the new poster of her upcoming Bollywood debut. The Pushpa actress will be seen sharing the screen with none other than the Big B of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. The poster shows the whole Bhalla family where Big B is in the center holding a cute pup while Rashmika, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Abhishek Khan, Sahil Mehta and Payal Thapa, are seen around them in a beautiful moment.

The poster simply expressed the feeling of love and bond among the family members which includes a small cute pup as well. The beautiful actress shared the poster today by captioning it as, “Meet my crazy little family. Coming to meet yours in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022! #Goodbye trailer out tomorrow!”.

Earlier, Mr. Bachchan also took to Instagram to unveil the first look of the poster captioning it as "परिवार का साथ है सबसे ख़ास....जब कोई नहीं होता पास, तब भी रहता है इनका एहसास #Goodbye releasing in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022! #GoodbyeOnOct7"

In the poster Big B is seen flying a kite accompanied by Rashmika by holding the thread. The actor can be seen wearing a simple Kurta pyjama pairing it with a winter jacket. The same poster was also shared by Rashmika captioning it as, "Papa aur main, aa rahe hai aapke family se milne on 7th October!"

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pavail Gulati shared, “It is a family entertainer and has lots of drama and comedy. It is about a family which is going through something. I am dying for its trailer to be out. I am attempting comedy for the first time. I was so nervous before doing it but once I entered it, I thoroughly enjoyed myself.”

Goodbye is a comedy-drama written and directed by Vikas Bahl. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, with music by Amit Trivedi. It is set to release in theatres on October 7.

