Rithvik Dhanjani, Krystle Dsouza and their friends bid adieu to Lord Ganesha in filmy style | VIDEO

Rithvik Dhanjani along with his close friends bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa on the 6th day of celebrations in a grand style. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video showing how he and his friends including Krystle DSouza and Pryanca Talukdar concluded their Ganesh Puja in the filmiest manner. In the video, they all are seen grooving to Ganpati's songs with full zeal and enthusiasm. Surbhi Jyoti was also a part of the celebrations.

Dropping the video, Rithvik wrote, "Bappa goes home..and we bid adieu in the best way we can." The popular TV actor along with his team has won many hearts. Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "Vibe hi alag hai." "No way better than this," another one commented.

In another post, Rithvik shared a string of images in which he can be seen sharing smiles with his friends wearing white ensembles. ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to tie the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow? Here's what we know

Earlier, Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani, who happen to be the closest in the television community, upped their fashion twinning goals on the occasion of Ganesh puja. In the pictures, they looked their ethnic best. Jyoti could be seen wearing gorgeous yellow silk suit, while Rithvik teamed up his kurta with a traditional dhoti. In the adrobale picture, Rithvik with all love is seen pulling Surbhi’s cheeks in front of Ganapati's idol. Dropping the photo, he wrote, "May Bappa bless you with everything meri jhallo."

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers his blessings on the people. People worship Lord Ganesha in their homes, temples and pandals. Rithvik made Lord Ganesha's idol from scratch at his home and that too in an eco-friendly way. ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Premiere Highlights: Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat set stage on fire

