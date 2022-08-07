Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan asks footballer Sunil Chhetri to bring Asian Cup home | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONY Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 will premiere from tonight (August 7). The show will witness several celebrities gracing the show including actor Aamir Khan, international football player Sunil Chhetri, eight-time World Champion boxer Mary Kom and lesser-known achievers such as Mithali Madhumita, the first female officer to win a Gallantry Award, and Major D.P. Singh, India's first blade-runner. As the country celebrates 75 years of Independence, the KBC makers have dedicated the inaugural episode to the celebration of country's independence.

Ahead of the show, the makers have been dropping several promos on social media platforms. In one of the videos, he is seen talking to Sunil about his game.

"Is desh mein khelne vaale bahut baste hain par kuchh hi hain jinme desh basta hai (There are many people who are into sports in this country, but there are only a very few in whom this country resides)," the Big B says as he welcomes the sports icons.

Both Mary Kom and Chhetri are seen sitting on the hot seat and Big B introduces Chhetri saying: "In football, all the dreams of the country are associated with you. This time you bring the Asian Cup for us."

Chhetri replies: "Sir I am playing for the country for 17 years. Sir after many days, a time has come when many youngsters are getting mature. There are a number of talented and hungry youngsters and everyone wants to do well for the country."

Later, the host talks about Mary Kom and her achievements. "What to say about MC Mary Kom. She is the only boxer in the world who won eight World Championship medals."

Mary Kom says: "Sir it is never easy for a women especially after marriage and becoming a mother to continue playing for the country."

Also read: Amid divorce rumours, Rajeev Sen shares mushy pic with wife Charu Asopa; fan says 'Kya drama hai ye?'

Afterwards, Chhetri shows his football tricks and requests Big B to sing a song from his movie.

"KBC 14" comes on Sony Entertainment Television.

Also read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promo: Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj's dancing skills win hearts

Latest Entertainment News