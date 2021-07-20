Karisma Kapoor to replace Shilpa Shetty as Super Dancer judge amidst Raj Kundra's arrest in pornographic case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY, KARISMA KAPOOR Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor

Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by Mumbai Police in a case of creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps. Soon after, multiple media reports claimed that Shilpa, who is seen as a judge on dance reality Super Dancer 4, will not be seen on the weekend episode and actress Karisma Kapoor will step in place of her. We can confirm that Karisma is indeed shooting for the episode. However, if Shilpa will be missing from the episode is yet to be seen.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra has been sent into police custody till July 23, the court announced on Tuesday. The Mumbai police on Monday arrested Kundra (45) saying he appears to be the "key conspirator" of the case.

There was a case registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps, a senior police official had said.

An FIR was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint, another official said.

On that basis, the FIR was registered and the case transferred to the Crime Branch.

Earlier also, the police had registered cases related to pornography in which an actress and some other persons were made accused, the official said.

Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, he said.

Coming back to Shilpa, she is set to make her comeback in films with "Hungama 2".