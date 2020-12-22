Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANVIR/TEEJAY Karanvir Bohra's latest post about spoiling newborn daughter is the best thing on internet today

Television actor Karanvir Bohra on Monday surprised his fans with the good news of his and wife Teejay Sidhu's newborn baby girl. Ever since not just the Instfam but his friends from the industry have been pouring in congratulatory messages for the parents. For the unversed, KV is these days in Canada with wife and their adorable twins Bella and Vienna. Just yesterday, he announced the good news with an adorable video and now he has shared a fresh picture of his baby.

In the same, their daughter can be seen sleeping on his chest. Alongside, he shared a beautiful caption that read, "She doesn’t want to be in a cot or crib - she sleeps best like this! People will say I am spoiling her too much. But I can’t help it - that’s the kind of Dad I am. She brings out more love in me than I even knew I had. @bombaysunshine Sweety, thanks for this picture."

Have a look:

A lot of people commented on the post including Sameera Reddy who wrote, "Dude that is adorable !! Congrats to you @bombaysunshine Nd @twinbabydiaries," while MTV host Raghu Ram commented, "But you and @bombaysunshine are truly blessed!!"

Meanwhile, on Monday, Karanvir shared a video with his 'teen deviyan' and captioned it: "You can't even imagine the bolt of happiness going thru my veins...I can't believe that I'm a father of 3 girls....yahooooo! Life can't get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 queens in my life... Thank you God for all these angels you have sent! I'll take the best care of them, because they are my #teendeviyaan.. My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati....p.s. You can also call me #charlie! #charliesangels... My #alpha #chi & #omega ."

Not just him, but even Teejay shared a video and wrote, "My darling baby girl... You are here finally! And what an honour. I get to be your mother. I am so blessed, I get to love you...Forever."

Another post by her read, "What an amazing creation of God a child is! I could just sit here and look at this baby all day, even if it's just at her feet! Every little part of her is perfect."

Speaking about the couple, the two of them got married in the year 2006 and were even part of the dance reality show Nach Baliye 4.