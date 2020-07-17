Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN9198, IAM_EJF Karan Patel, Erica Fernandes, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star cast resumes shoot today

After TV actor Parth Samthaan and Balaji Telefilms' Creative Head Tanusri Dasgupta tested COVID19 positive, the shooting of Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was stalled. All other artists were also tested for the deadly infection and their reports have come out to be negative. Now, the star cast of the popular show is all set to resume the shoot from today. According to the reports in Mumbai Mirror, actors Karan Patel who will be seen as Mr. Bajaj, Pooja Banerjee and others will start shooting for their scenes. The shoot was stopped for three days as per the guidelines.

A source told the portal, "The makers can’t delay the shoot any further as they need a constant flow of fresh episodes. Karan Patel and Pooja Banerjee, who portrays Nivedita Basu, will be among the first actors to resume work from today." Also, Erica Fernandes, who played the leading role of Prerna, will be shooting alone due to some health condition.

About Parth Samthaan's health update, the source added, "The makers are taking care of all his medical needs and ensuring he receives the best care. There is a doctor on call 24x7 instructing him on the path to recovery. Meanwhile, the writers have tweaked the storyline and sent Anurag out of the city on work. Parth will be tested again on July 26. Until then, the portions he had already shot will be used in the upcoming episodes. But he is unlikely to resume work before August."

The reports also state that the story of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will focus on the life of Prerna, Mr Bajaj, Komolika and Nivedita. Aamna Sharif, who plays the role of Komolika in the show, will also start shooting. In another COVID19 scare, one of the actress's staff members's mother had tested positive for coronavirus. However, the actress' results are negative. She will join the team next week.

Ekta Kapoor recently introduced the new Mr Bajaj Karan Patel to the fans with a promo. Sharing the video, she wrote alongside, "Everything is just right with Mr. Bajaj as always! Swag level...same as before. Attitude level...same as before. Name - ‘Karan’...same as before... err sorry.. name -‘Rishabh’, same as before! ;). The name is Bajaj.... Mr. Bajaj!#KasautiiZindagiiKay, Mon-Sat at 8pm only on StarPlus and Disney+ Hotstar bit.ly/KZKHotstar."

Karan Patel, who is currently seen in reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, has replaced actor Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj.

