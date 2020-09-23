Kapil Sharma shares BTS photos from Mahabharat episode, his Twitter banter with Sumona is unmissable

Image Source : TWITTER/@KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma shares BTS photos from Mahabharat episode

While the popular comedian Kapil Sharma leaves fans in splits with his humor in The Kapil Sharma Show, his tweets are equally entertaining. Kapil keeps giving his fans sneak peeks into the upcoming episodes of the show. This weekend, the viewers will be able to see the star cast of the iconic show Mahabharat, spilling beans about the fun BTS of the mythological drama. On Tuesday, Kapil Sharma took to his Twitter to share some candid pictures from the shoot and asked his fans to give a caption. The comedian wrote, "Couldn’t find any caption...help guys"

Kapil Sharma's fans were more than thrilled to help and gave quirky suggestions. One Twitter user wrote, "Ba Adab Ba Mulahiza Hoshiyar... Maharaj Kappu Sharma padhar rahe hain" Another said, "Maan Gaye Mughal-e-Azam" The pictures show Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krishna Abhishek and Chandan Prabhakar on a chariot dressed as Kingsmen. Check out the pictures here-

While fans were delighted to have a sneak peek, actress Sumona Chakravarti wasn't pleased as she was not in the pictures. The actress asked Kapil, "Main kahaan hoon? (Where am I?)" Responding to her, Kiku Sharda shared another picture featuring her along with the other stars of The Kapil Sharma Show and wrote, "Tum yahan ho (you are here)" Kapil also reacted with a funny tweet and said, "Khud hi to bola tha main ghode pe nahin chadungi woh mujhe pehchaan lega." However, he then shared a picture with Sumona and wrote, "Ye lo...ab naraaz mt hona. ab caption apne aap sochlo"

Tum yahan ho pic.twitter.com/K3LnZeACf7 — kiku sharda 🇮🇳 (@kikusharda) September 22, 2020

Yeh lo 😄 naraaz mat hona 🤗 @sumona24 caption apne aap soch lo 🙈 pic.twitter.com/BLx33dL55n — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 22, 2020

Later, Sumona Chakravarti shared a candid picture with Kapil Sharma in which they can be seen sharing a laugh while shooting for the Mahabhrat episode. Sumona tweeted, "Can never be serious with you.... mazaak mazaak main 8 years have gone by since comedy circus! "

Earlier on Monday, Kapil Sharma shared that the star cast of Mahabharat is all set to grace the show and asked for questions from the fans. He tweeted, "Today the actors of Mahabharata are coming, if you want to ask any question, send it in the comments. Thank you." Fans flooded the comedian's post with several questions and also asked to invite the star cast of the new Mahabharat soon as well. While fans were still contemplating who all are coming for the episode, actor Arav Chowdharry, who played Bhishma in Ekta Kapoor's Mahabharat, reacted to the tweet and said that they have not been called. Arav tweeted, "We have not been called."

हमें तो नहीं बुलाया आप ने ...?😊 — Arav Chowdharry (@Aravchowdharry) September 21, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage