Kapil Sharma reveals Mahabharat starcast will grace TKSS, Bhishma aka Arav Chowdharry reacts

The cast of the mythological TV show Mahabharat is going to grace the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. On Monday, Kapil Sharma tweeted about the same which went viral in no time. He tweeted, "Today the actors of Mahabharata are coming, if you want to ask any question, send it in the comments. Thank you." Fans flooded the comedian's post with several questions and also asked to invite the star cast of the new Mahabharat soon as well. While fans were still contemplating who all are coming for the episode, actor Arav Chowdharry reacted to the tweet and said that they have not been called. Arav tweeted, "We have not been called."

हमें तो नहीं बुलाया आप ने ...?😊 — Arav Chowdharry (@Aravchowdharry) September 21, 2020

many fans shared what they want Kapil Sharma to ask their favorite actors from the Mahabharat. One Twitter user wrote, "Mera sawaal h jab mahabharat me casting k liye select huye to Kya feeling aayi mean Kya expression the" Another said, "please ask about vo wala scene jisme Bheeshm Pitamaah .. teeron ki shaiya pe laete hue the." One Kapil Sharma fan said that he would like to see the comedian as Arjun if Mahabharat is made today.

अर्जुन भाई अगर वर्तमान में महाभारत पर सीरियल बनता है

तो अर्जुन के किरदार में, हम आपको देखना पसंद करेंगे... ||

🙏🚩जय श्री कृष्णा 🙏🚩 — Vikas Gurjar (@VikasGu52260636) September 21, 2020

कृष्णा का किरदार जबरदस्त था, किस तरह से अदाकारी की उन्होंने amazing, जय श्री कृष्णा 🙏🙏, मुझे सिर्फ इतना ही पूछना हैं की महाभारत करते समय और उसके बाद उनके जीवन में क्या बदलाव आया — Deep (@DEEPAKR41528550) September 21, 2020

महाभारत में सभी पात्र अपनी भूमिका को लेकर कितने उत्साहित थे उनका इतने बड़े एपिक में काम कर अनुभव क्या रहा? — Devesh Dubey (@_DeveshDubey) September 21, 2020

महाभारत के सेट के डायलॉग गलती से घर पर जाकर अपनी बीवी से बोलते थे — KP (@kiranparmar21) September 21, 2020

Mera sawaal h jab mahabharat me casting k liye select huye to Kya feeling aayi mean Kya expression the 🤗🤗 — Kapil Fans Club (U.P.)✳️ (@kapiliansfans) September 21, 2020

Recently, award-winning lyricists Swanand Kirkire, Manoj Muntashir and Amitabh Bhattacharya graced the comedy show and shared many interesting stories about their songs. Revealing how he wrote Ae Dil Hai Mushkil song, Amitabh mentioned, “What happens with Pritam Da is that agar shaam ko che baje meeting hai, to wo kabhi kabhi paanch baje bhi dhun de dete hain… So, we had a meeting with Dharma, and I was constantly in touch with Pritam Da since morning - Dada shaam ko presentation dena hai, aap dhun dedo, mai kuch toh roughly likh lu. Till the last minute, he kept saying main kuch bana raha hu, maich kuch soch raha hu, main de raha hu, etc. Finally, when we left for the meeting, and as we sat in the car, he (Pritam) gave me the dhun. And it was the title song of the film for which I was briefed that it had to have a lot of shiddat and more… from Oshiwara to Khar, I was sitting in the backseat of his (Pritam) car and just kept writing and luckily it all came in a flow. By the grace of God, it got approved as is too.”

