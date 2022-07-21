Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Filhall singer B Praak approached for dance reality show | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BPRAAK Singer B Praak has been approached to be part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 makers are trying to get some of the most popular names from the entertainment industry on the dance reality show. The latest season will be judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. Earlier, India TV exclusively revealed that cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Lasith Malinga have been approached to feature in the show to put their dancing step forward. Now, we have learned that popular playback singer B Praak of Filhaal fame has also been asked to participate in it.

Sources revealed to India TV that B Praak has been approached to be part of the show in the 10th season. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, based on the international format Dancing With The Stars, is returning after a gap of five years and will have an interesting mix of celebs from various industries. Now, B Praak's is also on the tentative list of participants.

However, B Praak is yet to confirm his presence on the show. Whether or not he agrees to be part of it will be revealed in the coming time but it will surely be a big challenge for the singer who has impressed the nation with his soulful voice.

Meanwhile, it is still to come to light whether Harbhajan, Raina and Malinga have agreed to be part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 or not. Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Hina Khan, Ali Asgar and other popular celebrities from the TV industry may also participate in the show.

