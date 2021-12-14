Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILIP JOSHI Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati ties the knot; actor pens emotional note with adorable pics

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame, Dilip Joshi's daughter, Niyati Joshi tied the knot to Yashovardhan Mishra on December 11 at the grand Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai. The cast of TMKOC also marked their presence in the function. On Tuesday (December 14), Dilip took to Instagram and shared some beautiful pictures from the wedding. He also penned a heartfelt note in the caption. He wrote, "You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand… that experience is unparalleled."

"Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple. Jay Swaminarayan," he added.

Take a look:

Several fans and celebrities also congratulated the couple in the comments section. Tannaz Irani wrote, "Omg what feelings these pictures bring out in me! Almost feel like I was there! Congratulations and best wishes to the couple. You n Mala have done a brilliant job bringing her up! God bless."

Pictures from Niyati's sangeet ceremony had also surfaced on the internet. The pictures indeed screamed happiness with Dilip Joshi dancing his heart out on the beats of the dhol.

Check out some more pictures and videos from the wedding ceremonies here:

For those unversed, Dilip's daughter Niyati's husband Yashowardhan Mishra happens to be the son of film writer Ashok Mishra.

Speaking about Dilip Joshi, he is one of the most popular actors of the small screen and is well known for playing the popular character of Jethalal in the top-rated comedy show. The sitcom which first premiered in July 2008 is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi and is based on Duniya Ne Undha Chashmah by Taarak Mehta.