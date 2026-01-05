Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij part ways: What the actress once said about Rs 5 crore alimony rumours Actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have officially announced their separation. Last year, the actress had strongly dismissed Rs 5 crore alimony rumours. Find out what she said.

New Delhi:

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have officially announced their separation, years after their marriage in 2011. The couple had been in the spotlight since November last year amid rumours of trouble in their relationship. On Sunday, January 4, the duo took to Instagram and confirmed the same on Instagram Story.

Amid divorce rumours last year, buzz had it that Mahhi had sought Rs 5 crore as alimony. While she initially kept quiet, the actress later dismissed the reports with a strong message.

When Mahhi Vi slammed alimony rumours

Repotedly, Jay and Mahhi had been living separately since early 2025, though neither had officially commented on it at the time. Around the same period, reports also surfaced claiming that Mahhi was seeking Rs 5 crore in alimony, allegations she later dismissed.

In November 2025, Mahhi addressed the rumours in a YouTube vlog, saying, “I didn’t want to talk about this, but I felt that before it gets dirty, it’s best to speak. I am reading that my divorce papers have been signed. Please show me the papers. Until we say something, no one has the right to interfere in our personal lives. Even though we are public figures, we will just tell you as much as we want to.”

She further added, “One report claims that I have demanded Rs 5 crores as alimony. Who told you this? I don’t understand what alimony is. According to me, when a man works hard, no woman has the right to that money when they separate. Until I tell you guys, please don’t believe any news. Please respect our privacy. Jay is my family, he will always be, he is a wonderful father to my child, and is a wonderful human being.”

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij confirm separation

Jay and Mahhi shared a joint statement on social media, making it clear that their children remain their top priority. While they did not disclose the reason behind the separation, their message focused on peace, mutual respect, and co-parenting.

“Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s backs. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values. For the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them,” the statement read.

They further added, “Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else. We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love, and kindness as we move forward. Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali.”

With their official announcement now out, Jay and Mahhi have reiterated their request for privacy as they navigate this new phase. They will continue to co-parent their three children - Tara, their biological child born in 2019, and foster children Khushi and Rajveer, whom they welcomed into their lives in 2017.

