Jasmin Bhasin reacts to Terence Lewis's 'other women flirting with Aly Goni' statement

Bigg Boss 14 fame and actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently dating Aly Goni, revealed on Ladies Vs Gentlemen season 2 that she won't not be jealous of other women flirting with her man. The actress said that Aly knows his limits well and he won't do anything to make her feel insecure. For the unversed, Jasmin and Aly Goni have known each other for a long time and in Salman Khan's hosted reality show, they realised their love for one another. Now, in a video shared by the makers of the show, choreographer Terence Lewis asked Jasmin if women are more jealous than men?

Replying to which, she said, "See, I don't feel jealous. I feel nice. Wow, he is so desirable, he is making heads turn (Sabh Mudh-mudh ke dekh rahe hain). I am so lucky to have him." Counter questioning Jasmin, Terence asked "What if a girl is flirting as well? (Ladhki flirt bhi kar ri hai)" then Jasmin said, "I am okay with it (Han toh theek hai). My man knows his limits. He won't cross them so I am not jealous. (mujhe koi jealously nhi hoti)."

As soon as the video went viral, Jasmin-Aly's fan took to the comment section and showered love on the couple. "Thats JasLy for everyone!! Amount of trust they have in eo makes them unique from every other." Another said, "One and only... our @AlyGoni ... the sweetest of all... nd we love our #JasLy." A comment read, "The trust they have in eachother makes their bond more perfect. Luckiest to have eachother (sic)."

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, who are lovingly called 'Jasly' by their fans came together for a song titled, '2 Phone'. Sung by singer Neha Kakkar, it the second song of the couple together. Earlier, the Bigg Boss 14 couple co-starred in the music video of 'Tera Suit'. The song was composed and sung by Tony Kakkar.

