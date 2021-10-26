Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VOOT Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra tells Tejasswi Prakash he will marry a younger girl, she says, 'You need me'

This season of Bigg Boss is loaded with love and romance. After Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer it seems like a new love story is blooming in the house. The air around Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is brimming with romance as they have been spending more time together. They both have been supporting each other like a rock. Karan and Tejasswi have garnered a separate fanbase who is loving the duo and their special moments.

On Tuesday (October 26), the makers dropped a new promo which was all about Karan and Tejasswi's growing closeness. They wrote in the caption, "Do dil mil rahe hain, magar chupke chupke. Kya ishaaro hi ishaaro mein #TejRan bata rahe hain apne dil ki baat?"

In the video clip, Karan can be seen telling Tejasswi that he wants to be on the other side and have kids. Tejasswi smiles after listening to him and when Karan asks her the reason for it she shies away. Karan further said that an astrologer told him that the girl he will marry will be 10-12 years younger to him. Tejasswi seems delighted to hear this and says, "See, you need me." He agrees with her.

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra is 37 years old and Tejasswi Prakash is 29. They have an age gap of 8 years which is almost as much as Karan mentioned in his conversation with her.

Earlier, Karan was seen taking care of Tejasswi when she fell sick during the task. He lifted her and looked worried. Both Karan and Tejasswi seem to share a really special bond and their fans have been rooting for the two. They lovingly call them 'TejRan'. Hashtags by that name has been trending on social media.

Both the contestants are being lauded for their performance in the house. Not just their chemistry but fans are also liking their individual game.