Jannat Zubair turns 20: Fans can't keep calm as they share sweet birthday wishes for actress on Twitter

Jannat Zubair turns 20: Fans can't keep calm as they share sweet birthday wishes for actress

Television's popular face Jannat Zubair turned 20 years old today. The actress celebrated her birthday on August 29. Jannat enjoys a massive fanbase and the actress's fans have been trending her on social media since morning. From heartfelt birthday wishes to beautiful videos and photo collages, her fans are leaving no stone unturned to make the day special for her.

One of the users wrote,"Don't have any words to describe this beauty!"

The other penned a heartfelt birthday wish and wrote, "Your life is just about to pick up speed and blast off into the stratosphere. Wear a seat belt and be sure to enjoy the journey. Happy birthday jannu!!"

Jannat Zubair has worked in popular television shows like Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Khatra Khatra Khatra, Tu Aashiqui among others. She has also appeared in many popular music videos like Lehja, Kinni Kinni Vaari, Carrom Ki Rani. A romantic single titled Lehja, opposite social media celebrity Mr Faisu, or Faisal Shaikh. It is penned by Azeem Shirazi, is composed by Vikram Montrose, and is sung by Abhi Dutt.