India's Got Talent: Kirron Kher returns after blood cancer diagnosis, Shilpa Shetty wants her to adopt her

India's Got Talent is one of the most popular and longest running reality shows of the small screen. It happens to be the Indian adaptation of the international 'Got Talent' format. Since 'America's Got Talent' was first aired in 2006, the format has been successfully adapted in over 70 countries. From the past few years, the Indian version too has been working very well amongst the audience. Over the years, the show has witnessed a number of celebrity judges including Malaika Arora, Kirron Kher and Karan Johar. However, this season popular rapper Badshah, Manoj Muntashir and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra joined while Malaika and Karan left. A recent video shared by the 'Dhadkan' actress caught everyone's attention as it captured Kher who returned to the sets post her blood cancer diagnosis.

Shilpa, who is quite active on Instagram shared a BTS video from the shoot of the show. In the same, she can be seen having fun with the veteran actress and eyes on her jewellery. Shilpa says, "I come to shootings only to see jewellery. Mai to kehti hu adopt kar lo mujhe, Sikander (Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher's son) thodi pehnega ye." To this, Kirron replied and said, "Usko pehenni padi toh shayad wo bhi pehen lega...the other day I told him that I think I should sell some of my jewelleries because tum shaadi to kar nhi rahe, he said, 'Don't you do it, my wife will wear it.'"

The video was shared with a caption that read, "BTS on IGT. Garma Garam... First day, first show with the NEW JURY: @kirronkhermp @badboyshah @manojmuntashir."

In the comments section as well, Shilpa kept on insisting Sikander to let her take the jewels. Sikander comments, "Hahaha I wear her saree’s on a regular basis .. for cardio," to which the actress replied, "@sikandarkher ha ha ha You take the saris will keep the jewels."

Earlier talking about the show in an intervie with IANS, Kirron said, "'India's Got Talent' has always been close to my heart. This being my 9th year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, 'India's Got Talent' is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better."

"It's always been a moment of pride for me to be a part of a show that helps turn dreams into reality by giving a platform for everybody to showcase their rare talent. I am extremely elated to be judging the show with the beautiful and lovely Shilpa Shetty Kundra and our Punjabi munda, Badshah. Above all, I am extremely happy to be a part of the show and cannot wait to take on this new journey of discovering what India has in store this year," adds Kirron.

Speaking about her health, Kirron Kher's actor-husband Anupam Kher in the month of April revealed that she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

Coming backt to the show, it includes a panel of judges first shortlisting thousands of hopefuls from across the country, followed by weeks of performance judged by the celebrity jury, and finally, the winner being chosen after the viewers cast their votes, the format gives a platform to budding talents and opens the gates to a world of new opportunities.

