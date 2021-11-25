Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tomato- The New Boss Of Vegetables! Netizens share hilarious memes after price hike

Highlights Sharp rise in tomato prices was seen in major cities due to widespread moderate to heavy rainfalls

This led to a discussion over the internet and soon hashtag #TomatoPrice trended on Twitter

Just in case, you missed the same, here are some of the funny memes that followed

India, the world's second largest tomato producer after China, produces around 19.75 million tonnes from an area of 7.89 lakh hectares with an average yield of 25. 05 tonnes per hectare, according to National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation. Still every year, due to one reason or the other, its prices soar up high leaving the common man worried. Yet again, the same happened when a sharp rise in retail tomato prices was seen in major cities of south India due to widespread moderate to heavy rainfalls during the northeast monsoon since the first week of November due to frequent formations of low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal, or cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea. As a result, the tomato crop got damaged causing tight supply situation.

This led to a discussion over the internet and soon hashtag #TomatoPrice became one of the top trends on Twitter. Not only did people discuss the difficulties they have been facing due to inflation, but also shared hilarious memes on the current situation. Just in case, you missed the same, here are some of the funny memes that followed on Twitter:

Tomato Prices In Different Cities:

Retail tomato prices are ruling at Rs 80 per kg in most cities across India but the rates have shot up to as high as Rs 120 per kg in few southern states because of widespread rains, according to government data. In Chennai, retail price of tomato was at Rs 100 per kg, Puducherry Rs 90 per kg, Bengalure Rs 88 per kg and Hyderabad Rs 65 per kg. In Kerala, retail prices of tomato are ruling at Rs 120 per kg in Kottayam, Rs 110 per kg in Ernakulam, Rs 103 per kg in Tiruvananthapuram, Rs 100 per kg in Palakkad, Rs 97 per kg in Trissure, and Rs 90 per kg in Wayanad and Kozikode.



In Karnataka, retail prices of tomato are ruling at Rs 85 per kg in Dharwad, Rs 84 per kg in Mysure, Rs 80 a kg in Mangalore and Rs 78 per kg in Bellary. In Andhra Pradesh, tomato prices are ruling at Rs 91 per kg in Vijawada, Rs 80 per kg in Vishakapatnam and Rs 75 per kg in Tirupati. In Tamil Nadu, tomato is selling at Rs 119 per kg in Ramanathapuram, Rs 103 per kg in Tirunelveli, Rs 97 per kg in Thiruchirapalli, Rs 94 per kg in Cuddalore and Rs 90 per kg in Coimbatore.



However in the national capital, tomato was sold at Rs 72 per kg, according to the data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry for 167 centres representing all regions of the country.