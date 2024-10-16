Indian Idol 15: Vishal Dadlani schools contestant for mimicking Atif Aslam | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM PROMO Indian Idol 15 will begin from October 26, 2024.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani, a popular name in the Indian music industry today is currently busy judging the 15th edition of singing reality TV show, Indian Idol. The new season is set to begin on Ocotber 26 with the audition round where contestants from across India will come and perform in front of the three judges of the season. However, the judges pick only the best among the bests but there are some such contestants who go viral for their short stint during this round. One such contestant will be a 21-year-old boy named Lakshya Mehta from Amritsar. A promo of his audition was shared by the makers of the show on Instagram wherein he can be seen performing on Atif Aslam's song 'Pehli Nazar Mein' from Race.

After singing a few lines, Vishal Dadlani stop him and says, ''Aise mat gaaiye, ye Indian Idol hai na toh yahan se idol nikalte hai. Jo inflections unke hai unko chod do. Ye bot bade kalakar hai or jis din aap unki nakal karne lag jaoge app hotel restaurant mein gaate reh jaoge.''

Watch the promo:

''Kya Lakshya apni original aawaaz se apni pehchan bana paayega?'' the maekrs wrote in the post along with the details about the new season premiering on television.

Netizens reaction

Soon after the promo became viral on social media, netizens were quick enough to express their views on Vishal Dadlani's reaction and Lakshya's singing. One user wrote, ''Vishal sir absolutely right.'' ''He is too good, He doesn't deserve this,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Anu malik hota to bend baja deta.''

About Indian Idol 15

The new season will commence on October 26 and will air on SonyTV on on weekends at 9 pm. The new season will be judged by Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Goshal and rapper Badshah.

