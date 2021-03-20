Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan flaunt sassy moves on Dilbar song with Super Dancer Chapter 4 kids

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ITS_NEHUPREET Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan flaunt sassy moves on Dilbar song

Singing reality show Indian Idol 12 keeps ruling the headlines for its terrific judges as well as the talented contestants. The show is one of the longest-running reality shows on TV and continues to blow away the viewers with an amazing set of performances. Judge Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan's cute banter also keeps the viewers entertained. In the latest episode, Super Dancer Chapter 4 judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu graced the stage along with a few contestants. Post the eye-popping performance by the kids, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan joined them to flaunt their sassy moves on the song Dilbar.

The pictures from the sets of Indian Idol 12 have gone viral on the internet. Dressed in a light green colored gown, Neha looked gorgeous grooving to the beats with the kids while Aditya looked dapper in dark blue. All the judges as well as the contestants were all praise for the performance. Check out the pictures here-

Other than being the most entertaining judge on Indian Idol 12, Neha Kakkar has been ruling the hearts of the fans with her generosity and kindness. In one of the episodes, before performing on the song, contestant Pawandeep said: "Today, I would be singing the song that has been composed by my father Suresh Rajan. The title is 'Malva mein kaan karu talash' (an Uttarakhandi song). It will be a tribute to those who are missing due to the glacier which broke at Chamoli District, and where hundreds of labourers lost their families."

After Pawandeep's performance, Neha Kakkar told him: "You are an amazing singer, which we all know. But you are an amazing human being, too. As you are supporting the missing labourers' families, and have urged everyone to help their families, I am with you in this mission, I would like to donate three lakh rupees to the family of our missing labourer in Uttarakhand. I urge everyone to come in support and help the families."

Other than that, Neha Kakkar has also donated Rs 5 lakh to veteran Bollywood lyricist Santosh Anand and had given one lakh rupees to Shantabai Pawar aka Warrior Aaji.