Indian Idol 12: Abhijeet Bhattacharya claims Amit Kumar controversy was 'blown out of proportion' 

Ever since the legendary singer Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar opened up on his presence in the singing reality show Indian Idol 12, the show has been in the news. While many celebrities came forward and called it 'fake,' others justified the show's pattern by calling it business. Now, Bollywood playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has come out in support of singing reality show. He attended the Indian Idol as a guest last week, and praised the contestants, calling them 'ultimate singers'. Abhijeet claimed that the recent controversy involving Amit Kumar was 'blown out of proportion'.

Amit Kumar was on the reality show last month for a special episode on Kishore Kumar. After his appearance on India Idol 12, Amit Kumar had said that the makers had asked him to praise all the contestants even when he did not like the episode. Post the episode, speaking to a publication, he claimed that the producers of Indian Idol had asked him to praise all the contestants, irrespective of his opinion.

Talking about the aforementioned incident, Abhijeet in an interview said that no one heard or saw Amit criticising Indian Idol 12 and the matter was blown out of proportion.

"There is no controversy. I spoke to Amit Kumar ji after the incident. Firstly, he didn’t say the statement on camera. It was neither a video nor audio. People trusted what print media told them. It was blown out of proportion unnecessarily," he told Peeping Moon.

Bhattacharya, who featured in a recent episode of the show, also praised the contestants. "They took me back to the '90s. They have to present something new every weekend. Every episode has a different theme, songs and they have to mould themselves according to it. They are singing different songs belonging to different genres. It is very difficult," he said.

