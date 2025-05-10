Hina Khan shares a note on Operation Sindoor, says 'Many of you abused me for supporting my country' On Saturday, Hina Khan shared a powerful note on her Instagram account reacting to social media trolls for supporting India during rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

New Delhi:

TV actress Hina Khan shared a powerful message on her Instagram story on Saturday, responding to social media trolls who criticised her for supporting her country amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the horror Pahalgam attack that took place on April 22, 2025, and claimed the lives of 26 innocent people.

Taking to the Instagram handle, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress wrote, 'All my Life I only saw affection from across the border. After supporting my Country before and after Operation Sindoor: Many of you abused me, cursed me, Many have unfollowed me. Many more threatening to unfollow me.

She also added, ' This threat is accompanied by Abuses, Salacious and Demeaning Hate directed not just to me but to my Medical Condition, My Family and even my Faith. I don't expect you to understand the nuances beyond the mutual alienations. I only hoped that you will conduct yourself at least as humanly as I have been towards you all.'

Check Hina Khan's Instagram story below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Hina Khan's Instagram story

Hina made it clear that she is going to support her country no matter what. She wrote, 'But I Guess, that's the Difference. I am not Anything if I am not an Indian. I will always be an Indian, First. So, Go Ahead. UNFOLLOW Me. I Don't Care.'

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress's note concluded with a GIF of the Indian tricolour flag. She wrote, 'I did not abuse or curse any of you.. I only support my country.. What you say defines you. What you choose defines your ideology. How you act in tough times shows your depth as a Human Being. It has nothing to do with Me. No matter what I will support my country. Jai Hind.'

Earlier this week, Hina Khan expressed her happiness on social media about the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor. For the unversed, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

